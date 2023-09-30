On PlayStation Store the promotion is back Continuous funwith new offers on PS5 and PS4 gamesin particular deluxe editions and DLC, and the possibility of taking advantage of discounts of up to 75%.

Received with excellent ratings, the Burning Shores expansion for Horizon Forbidden West is undoubtedly the first deal not to be missed, given that it is possible to take it home at half priceIn the case €14.99 instead of €29.99.

First offer ever and therefore lowest price ever also for the extraordinary Remnant 2, which thanks to the Continuous Entertainment offers is available for purchase at €39.99 instead of €49.99, for a saving of 20%.