On PlayStation Store the promotion is back Continuous funwith new offers on PS5 and PS4 gamesin particular deluxe editions and DLC, and the possibility of taking advantage of discounts of up to 75%.
Received with excellent ratings, the Burning Shores expansion for Horizon Forbidden West is undoubtedly the first deal not to be missed, given that it is possible to take it home at half priceIn the case €14.99 instead of €29.99.
First offer ever and therefore lowest price ever also for the extraordinary Remnant 2, which thanks to the Continuous Entertainment offers is available for purchase at €39.99 instead of €49.99, for a saving of 20%.
The return of Cyberpunk 2077
Greatly relaunched since patch 2.0, Cyberpunk 2077 is back on promotion on PlayStation Store: those who haven’t visited Night City yet can fix it by paying €29.99 instead of €49.99, but there’s more.
In fact, if you want not only to get your hands on the basic experience of CD Projekt RED’s action RPG but also on its excellent expansion Phantom Liberty (review here), you can save something by opting for the bundle that includes both products €55.99 instead of €69.99.
