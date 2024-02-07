On PlayStation Store The PlayStation Indies promotion has started, with many new ones offers on PS5 and PS4 games independent and discounts that can reach up to 80%. Do you want some quick suggestions?

Let's definitely start from High on Life, the crazy shooter created by the authors of Rick & Mortywhich reaches the lowest price ever on the PS Store provided you have a PlayStation Plus subscription: €23.99 instead of €39.99.

In the case of the equally crazy Maneater, the underwater adventure that puts us in command of a shark, the price drops again to lowest figure ever reached, €13.99 instead of €39.99, and we imagine it's time to take advantage of it.