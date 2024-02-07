On PlayStation Store The PlayStation Indies promotion has started, with many new ones offers on PS5 and PS4 games independent and discounts that can reach up to 80%. Do you want some quick suggestions?
Let's definitely start from High on Life, the crazy shooter created by the authors of Rick & Mortywhich reaches the lowest price ever on the PS Store provided you have a PlayStation Plus subscription: €23.99 instead of €39.99.
In the case of the equally crazy Maneater, the underwater adventure that puts us in command of a shark, the price drops again to lowest figure ever reached, €13.99 instead of €39.99, and we imagine it's time to take advantage of it.
It doesn't end here!
If you feel like shooting, maybe with a nice one boomer shooterwe have what's right for you, and that is Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, the shooter set in the Games Workshop universe that you can take home for just €14.95 instead of €21.99.
We close the roundup with two alternative experiences: on the one hand the climbing simulator Jusant, which for PlayStation Plus subscribers is available at the lowest price ever: €18.74 instead of €24.99; and the inspired narrative adventure Fort Solis, also available here for Plus a users €22.49 instead of €29.99.
