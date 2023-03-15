On Playstation Store The Essential Selections are back, a promotion that sees in this case Forspoken And One Piece Odyssey for the first time a discountalong with plenty of other PS5 and PS4 games that are definitely worth checking out.

As we know, Forspoken has produced unsatisfactory sales for Square Enix and therefore it was only a matter of time for the first to arrive offerin this case a 33% reduction which brings the price of the game to €53.59 instead of €79.99.

Available from January 13, One Piece Odyssey, however, we do not know exactly what feedback it has had, it has already been the protagonist of some promotions in the retail version but it is the first time that we find it discounted on the PlayStation Store, in this case at €48.99 instead of €69.99.

Among the other games in promotion we point out the managerial Football Manager 2023 a €33.49 instead of €49.99, the Game of the Year Edition of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice a €34.99 instead of €69.99 and the strategic Marvel’s Midnight Suns a €39.99 instead of €79.99.

You can check out the full list of titles on offer by visiting the promo page on PlayStation Store.