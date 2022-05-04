In addition to the discounts already in progress on PlayStation Storethe new one starts today within Sony’s official digital delivery Promotion of the Weekin this case focused on aPS5 exclusive rather recent, or Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Released just over a month ago on PS5 and PC, Ghostwire: Tokyo is the new exclusive (temporal) for Sony consoles by Tango GameWorks and Bethesda, which in the meantime have become Xbox Game Studios’ first party team. It is a very special first-person action game, especially for its setting that mixes modern horror with traditional Japanese folklore and local legends.

You can get to know him better by reading our Ghostwire: Tokyo review released in March.

Ghostwire: Tokyo can be purchased at price € 46.19 instead of € 69.99, with a 34% discount on the original price, or € 59.39 in the Deluxe Edition, containing various extras such as various additional in-game elements. The promo of the week starts today and ends on May 12, 2022, find everything at this address on PlayStation Store.

The Promotion of the Week is therefore added to the discounts already in place within the PlayStation Store, with this period characterized by those on the Japan-themed Golden Week, with hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games at a reduced price, especially those from Japanese developers and publishers.