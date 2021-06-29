We are in a period of great turmoil on the legal front of the gaming industry, and one class-action has put Sony in dire straits for i game prices and the policy of monopoly of PlayStation Store. According to the lawsuit, the Japanese giant has prevented third-party retailers such as Amazon and Gamestop from selling download codes.

In a sort of involuntary irony, the monopoly charge goes back to first of April. However, what the hardware manufacturer is accused of is anything but a joke, as its policy “closed any possible competition in the market for PlayStation digital games»(Verbatim).

In other words, therefore, publishers who sell their games on PlayStation Store must “abandon all price controlsAccording to the class-action action against Sony’s monopoly. This leads to costs 75% to 175% more than the price of a game in its physical format, as has been the case in the past.

To give an example like any other, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition was served several times in physical market but never digitally. Retailer Newegg has set up balances for download codes for Xbox games in digital format, without being able to roll out the same offer to Sony consoles.

The new restrictions of the latter have established what on balance, according to the text of the indictment, is a monopoly. And like any self-respecting monopoly, software prices rarely prove themselves competitive as well as those of the titles in physical format. However, this is not going to be an easy skein to unravel.

Attorney Richard Hoeg of the law firm of the same name called this a difficult case because of how they operate American antitrust laws. The latter have never been used against hardware manufacturers, which also puts Epic Games between a rock and a hard place in its fight against Apple.

Speaking of Epic, the publisher is looking for witnesses to demonstrate in the courtroom that what happened with Apple has not been repeated even with hardware manufacturers such as Sony, which are required to offer a service (while in the case against Apple, Epic’s request is only not to interfere).

The next step in the “Caccuri vs. Sony ”plans to demonstrate how effectively this is a group lawsuit, and how much it is not a single defendant. Of course, the lawsuit between Epic and Apple could open a dam in the fight against companies that exercise a monopoly of any kind.