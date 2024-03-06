The Mega March offers by Sony on PlayStation Store today they have been expanded and now include even more PS4 and PS5 games on sale and among the new additions we also find Horizon Forbidden West, Sonic Frontiers and Uncharted: Collecting the Legacy of Thieves.
Among the games on sale we find Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the Deluxe version for 65.99 euros, with a generous 40% discount. If you have never approached Atlus' Persona series, you might consider it Persona Collectionwhich includes Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable (be careful, not the Reload released in February) at the price of 53.99 euros, with a 40% discount on the total.
Sonic Frontiers is now offered at the price of 27.99 euros for the Deluxe Edition, with a reduction of 42 euros on the original price, while the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection it can be yours for the price of 19.99 euros, discounted by 60%. Staying on the subject of PlayStation exclusives, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is on sale for 49.69 euros, with a discount of approximately 30%.
Offers end March 21st
New offers added today on PlayStation Store will be valid until 00:59 Italian on March 21st, while we remind you that the ones presented last week will expire at the same time on March 14, so if there is any offer you like, you should take advantage of it. At this address you will find all the active discounts, while below we have compiled a small selection of the new ones added today:
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition at 49.69 euros, 29% discount
-
Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition for 65.99 euros, 40% discount
-
Uncharted Collection: Legacy of Thieves at 19.99 euros, 60% discount
-
Crash N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled at 24.49 euros, 65% discount
-
Metro Exodus Gold Edition at 5.99 euros, 85% discount
-
Persona Collection at 53.99 euros, 40% discount
-
The Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim Anniversary at 18.14 euros, 67% discount
-
Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition for 27.99 euros, 60% discount
-
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name at 38.49 euros, 30% discount
-
Control Ultimate Edition at 9.99 euros, 75% discount
-
Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD at 20.99 euros, 70% discount
