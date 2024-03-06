The Mega March offers by Sony on PlayStation Store today they have been expanded and now include even more PS4 and PS5 games on sale and among the new additions we also find Horizon Forbidden West, Sonic Frontiers and Uncharted: Collecting the Legacy of Thieves.

Among the games on sale we find Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the Deluxe version for 65.99 euros, with a generous 40% discount. If you have never approached Atlus' Persona series, you might consider it Persona Collectionwhich includes Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable (be careful, not the Reload released in February) at the price of 53.99 euros, with a 40% discount on the total.

Sonic Frontiers is now offered at the price of 27.99 euros for the Deluxe Edition, with a reduction of 42 euros on the original price, while the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection it can be yours for the price of 19.99 euros, discounted by 60%. Staying on the subject of PlayStation exclusives, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is on sale for 49.69 euros, with a discount of approximately 30%.