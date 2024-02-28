Today the PlayStation Store has started the new promotions of “Mega March”that include thousands of games, special editions and DLC for PS4 and PS5 discounted up to 75%.
Among the games on promotion we highlight the remake of The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5, offered at the price of 49.59 euros, with a 38% discount compared to the standard. Remaining within the scope of PlayStation exclusives, Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is offered at 69.99 euros, with a discount of 30 euros compared to the base price.
If you like getting handsy, you might be interested in Street Fighter 6 at 39.19 euros for the Standard Edition and 63.64 euros for the Deluxe Edition, which includes the Year 1 Pass which includes 4 bonus fighters, including the new entry Ed. The offers also include other games published by Capcom, such as the Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak combo and Resident Evil 4 Remake at 29.99 euros each.
The offers will be valid for a few weeks
PlayStation Store Mega March promotions will only be active until 00:59 Italian on 14 March 2024, so if there is an offer that particularly excites you, you will have a few weeks to take advantage of it. Find all the discounts on the PlayStation Store at this addresswhile below we have listed some of the highlighted offers:
- The Last of Us Part 1 for 49.59 euros, 38% discount
Resident Evil 4 at 29.99 euros, 25% discount
Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition at 69.99 euros, 30% discount
Street Fighter 6 at 39.19 euros, 44% discount
Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition at 63.64 euros, 33% discount
EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition for 43.99 euros, 60% discount
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak for 29.99 euros, 50% discount
Persona 5 Royal for 29.99 euros, 50% discount
Rersident Evil Village at 15.99 euros, 60% discount
Monster Hunter World at 9.99 euros, 50% discount
Monster Hunter World + Iceborne at 19.99 euros, 50% discount
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for 39.99 euros, 50% discount
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at 35.99 euros, 55% discount
Sonic Superstars at 35.99 euros, 40% discount
Sonic Frontiers at 23.99 euros, 60% discount
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition at 24.99 euros, 75% discount
Lies of P Deluxe Edition at 52.49 euros, 25% discount
What do you think of the promotions that started today? Is there any title that particularly excites you or that you would recommend to other players?
