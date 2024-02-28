Today the PlayStation Store has started the new promotions of “Mega March”that include thousands of games, special editions and DLC for PS4 and PS5 discounted up to 75%.

Among the games on promotion we highlight the remake of The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5, offered at the price of 49.59 euros, with a 38% discount compared to the standard. Remaining within the scope of PlayStation exclusives, Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is offered at 69.99 euros, with a discount of 30 euros compared to the base price.

If you like getting handsy, you might be interested in Street Fighter 6 at 39.19 euros for the Standard Edition and 63.64 euros for the Deluxe Edition, which includes the Year 1 Pass which includes 4 bonus fighters, including the new entry Ed. The offers also include other games published by Capcom, such as the Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak combo and Resident Evil 4 Remake at 29.99 euros each.