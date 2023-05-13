Sony Interactive Entertainment has made available a new Weekend Offer on PlayStation Storeprecisely for the weekend of May 12, 2023. The list of PS4 and PS5 games on offer consists of 71 items and includes various AAA and related additional content.

We can find on offer, for example, Grand Theft Auto V, both for PS4 and for PS5, with also the “Shark” Prepaid Cards. Staying at home Rock stars, we see that Red Dead Redemption 2 is available and also the single Red Dead Online. Take-Two then continues the offers with some games and sports bundles, such as NBA 2K23 and PGA Tour 2K23.

ubisoft instead, it offered Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and related expansions, also Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, Watch Dogs Legion and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The only “indie” available is OlliOlli World, complete with expansion.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Deals have varying discount percentages, but on average you can expect deals of 50% with peaks of up to 87%. You can see the complete list of offers at this address.

Tell us, are you planning to do some shopping on PlayStation Store right now, or are you already busy with other games these days? We also remind you that the other PlayStation Store discounts are still active.