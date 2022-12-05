Sony posted a funny Christmas spot dedicated to Playstation Store and in particular to Gift Cardschoosing for the occasion a rather well-known face of Italian television: Mara Maionchirecord producer and former X Factor judge.

Not surprisingly entitled “Grandma’s gift”, the video cunningly resumes a situation that repeats itself cyclically in the family, with the surprise of the grandmother played by Maionchi who reveals that she knows everything about PlayStation while tending to her grandson a 100 euro prepaid card.

“Did you know that the new God of War was released in November?” Asks the former X Factor presenter to her daughter, and then explains to her that hundreds of titles are available on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. How many things does this grandmother know, huh?

“Show her this video, maybe you won’t get the usual scarf”, reads the description of the spot, clarifying the message even more. This Christmas Will we see a boom in PS Store Gift Card sales from old ladies?