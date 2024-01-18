Mostly we are not talking about new promotions, but rather a selection of the new year's offers launched this week and which only include games currently priced under 20 euros, precisely. In any case, at this price it is possible to find some games of great value, including triple-A productions.

The PlayStation Store has been updated bringing back the category of “ games for less than 20 euros “, which includes a wide selection of titles PS5 and PS4 at modest prices overall.

Some of the most interesting offers under 20 euros

Just to give a few examples, Resident Evil Village in the Gold Edition version is offered at 19.99 euros with a 60% discount on the base price. Not only that, the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 are also on offer, at 9.99 euros each.

Completely changing genre, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is on sale at 19.99 euros, with a 60% reduction on the price. Staying on the subject of remasters, Batman: Arkham Collection is on offer at the truly inviting price of 7.79 euros.

If you prefer the shooter genre, we point out that Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition is on sale for 17.49 euros, with a 75% discount. We then find a slew of very good games for 9.99 euros, including Control Ultimate Edition, Dying Light Definitive Edition and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.

Find the complete list of offers at this address or directly by entering PlayStation Store from your console.