After the Insomniac Games title, on the podium of both regional rankings for PS5 we find Assassin’s Creed Mirage, while EA Sports FC 24 also stands out, which is not so obvious for the North American market, where it instead placed fourth just below the inevitable Madden NFL 24.

Sony has published the classic monthly summary of the most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games in the month of October 2023 from PlayStation Store demonstrating how Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 both the title with the most downloads in both Europe and the USA, as well as other interesting information.

Disappointing results for Alan Wake 2 in North America?

The rankings, as reported on the NeoGAF forum

The result that can cause discussion is that of Alan Wake 2: although it is fifth in Europe, it is in fact outside the top ten in the USA, placed in position 11.

It’s true that it was released practically at the end of the month, but a better result was desirable, also considering that it was distributed only in digital formattherefore it cannot count on sales in physical format.

Likewise, too Baldur’s Gate 3 shows a notable drop compared to the previous month in which he came second, finishing twelfth in the US/Canada rankings and eighth in the European rankings, also present only in digital format on PS5.

PS4 cannot count on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and presents rankings more in line with tradition, with Red Dead Redemption 2 back at the top in North America and the inevitable EA Sports FC 24 first in Europe, while Minecraft establishes itself in second position in both markets.