The PlayStation Store has kicked off the new promotions of the “August Offers”which as usual include thousands of games and DLC for PS4 and PS5, for all tastes and budgets. Let’s see some of the most interesting discounts.
Among the offers we find several PlayStation exclusives, such as Gran Turismo 7currently priced at 39.89 euros for the PS4 version and 49.59 euros for the PS5 version, with a discount of approximately 40% on the total. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cutinstead, is offered at 39.99 euros for the cross-gen version for PS4 and PS5, with a 50% discount.
The offers will be valid for a few weeks
There are also some productions from recent months. Among these we point out Dragon’s Dogma 2, on offer at 52.49 euros with a 30% discount. We continue with Persona 3 Reload at 45.49 euros, with a reduction of 35%. Assassin’s Creed Mirage instead has dropped to 29.99 euros in the Deluxe version, with a reduction of 50% on the price.
If you’re interested, you can find the PlayStation Store’s “August Deals” page at this addressThe promotions will be valid until 00:59 Italian time on August 29th. Staying on PlayStation, just yesterday the games arriving next week in the PS Plus Extra and Premium service catalog were revealed, which include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cult of the Lamb, among others.
