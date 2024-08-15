The PlayStation Store has kicked off the new promotions of the “August Offers”which as usual include thousands of games and DLC for PS4 and PS5, for all tastes and budgets. Let’s see some of the most interesting discounts.

Among the offers we find several PlayStation exclusives, such as Gran Turismo 7currently priced at 39.89 euros for the PS4 version and 49.59 euros for the PS5 version, with a discount of approximately 40% on the total. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cutinstead, is offered at 39.99 euros for the cross-gen version for PS4 and PS5, with a 50% discount.