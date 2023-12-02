Due to a particular situation that has arisen regarding the management of rights, all TV shows belonging to the catalogue Discovery TV which have been regularly purchased by PlayStation users they can no longer be seen and will come removed from libraries.

The issue derives from a change in the management of the rights to these products, following the recent merger of Discovery with Warner Bros: “Due to our new licensing agreements with content distributors, you will no longer be able to watch any previously purchased Discovery content, and it will be removed from your library,” reads an official communication from Sony to PlayStation users.

Based on what is reported in the press release, visible at this addressthe removal of the contents will take place starting from December 31, 2023 and it concerns a truly long list of television shows: there are hundreds of titles spanning different seasons, including TV series, various shows, reality shows and more.