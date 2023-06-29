Playstation Store continues with its promotional initiatives and in particular by presenting the new one offer of the weekwhich has as its protagonist Hogwarts Legacycurrently on sale in its Digital Deluxe Edition.

From today, and for a week it is therefore possible buy Hogwarts Legacy: Deluxe Edition with 20% discount compared to price original, or 67.99 euros instead of 84.99 euros.

Being a special edition, the price is still quite high, but we must consider the content of this particular version of the game. Inside the Digital Deluxe we find:

Hogwarts Legacy for PS4 and PS5 in digital version

An exclusive mission for PlayStation

Dark Arts combat arena

Dark Arts Pack

Dark Arts Sachet Hat

Thestral mount

For the rest, we refer you to the Hogwarts Legacy review to learn more about the game in question, in the difficult case in which you don’t know what it is.

We also remind you that in the meantime, the discounts of the Mid-Year Offers are available, with hundreds of games at a reduced price on PS4 and PS5.