Sony has revealed what they were Most downloaded games in July 2024 on PlayStation Store. On PlayStation 5, EA SPORTS College Football 25, a series much loved by Americans, prevailed, while in Europe EA SPORTS FC 24. To each his own mass sportone might say. It is followed in both markets by the evergreen GTA V, which beats Elden Ring.

On PS4, Minecraft prevailed, followed by Red Dead Redemption 2 in the US and EA SPORTS FC 24 in Europe. In third place is the usual GTA V, the nationally popular game par excellence.