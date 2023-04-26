The Playstation Store started new ones discountsthis time themed with the Golden Weekwhich offer further interesting offers on PS5 and PS4 gamesmainly with a Japanese theme as often happens with this initiative.
In fact, Golden Week refers to a Japanese custom, or the festive period that characterizes this phase of spring, and is also reflected in the selection of discounted games currently on the PlayStation Store. The initiative takes place annually and, also in this case, mainly favors Japanese titles, but not only.
Among the offers we find discounts that reach 75% compared to the original price, with numerous interesting proposals. Find the full list on web version of PlayStation Storewhile below we limit ourselves to making a small selection in this regard:
- Resident Evil Village (PS4 and PS5) – 19.99 euros
- Resident Evil 2 – 9.99 euros
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – 17.49 euros
- Monster Hunter Rise – 19.99 euros
- Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse – 37.49 euros
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles – 29.99 euros
- Nier Automata – 19.99 euros
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – 7.99 euros
- Person 4 Golden – 14.99 euros
- Persona 3 Portable – 14.99 euros
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – 19.99 euros
- Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom – 35.99 euros
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition – 17.49 euros
- Shadow of the Colossus – 19.99 euros
- Resident Evil – 4.99 euros
- Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind – 14.99 euros
- Nier Replicant – 23.99 euros
- Dragon Quest XI S – 25.99 euros
However, we refer you tocomplete list for a broader view of the initiative, which includes hundreds of discounted titles. These join the Spring Discounts already taking place on PS5 and PS4 these days.
