Now it is possible customize the Gift Cards of the Playstation Store, through a very simple and intuitive system. The novelty was introduced by the PlayStation Store and expressly designed to make giving Gift Cards more pleasant.

Let’s read what is reported in the official page of personalized Gift Cards:

“Bought a PlayStation Store Gift Card for someone? You can now create a personalized PlayStation Store Gift Card and gift it to family or friends to share the PlayStation experience

It requires a few simple steps. Choose from a wide range of creatives, add a message and get the PSN Gift Card to print as PDF or to share as a digital voucher directly with whoever receives it as a gift! Please note that the recipient will only be able to use a code for the country in which their PlayStation Network account is registered. Voucher code terms apply to how the PSN voucher code is used and shared.”

To personalize a Gift Card you must first have purchased one, then select the theme, then the amount of the gift and write the card code when prompted. Finally you can write a message and decide in which format to send it.

Whereas the PlayStation Store Gift Cards are always among the gaming products best sellers in the various online stores, this is certainly a welcome initiative.