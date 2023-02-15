Playstation Store today saw the return of the Double Discounts promotion, which as you know allows PlayStation Plus subscribers to enjoy an additional price cut compared to the standard offers. Well, we have selected four games For PS5 and PS4 available at less than 4 euros.

The first is Hood: Outlaws & Legends, the intriguing PvPvE of Sumo Newcastle set in an alternative England, that of the myth of Robin Hood, where a totalitarian government forces the citizens to go hungry and teams of skilled thieves try to counterbalance the situation by appropriating the loot. It can be yours for €3.99 instead of €19.99.

The second game in our selection marks the return of the historic franchise created by Yu Suzuki: we are talking about Shenmue 3, an adventure that despite all the limitations of a dated approach really manages to take you on a journey into the past, while the young Ryu Hazuki continues his search for his father’s killer. You also take this home with you €3.99 instead of €39.99.

Are you a fan of anime? Then you certainly know Kill la Kill The Game: IF, tie-in of the Japanese animated series created by Studio Trigger and Kazuki Nakashima, naturally transformed into a fighting game at dating to stay true to the themes narrated in the story of Ryuko Matoi, a skilled fighter determined to find her father’s killer. Also like Ryu Hazuki, yes, and for the same price: €3.99 instead of €19.99.

The fourth and final title is a classic of the cooperative shooter genre, namely Payday 2: Crimewave Edition, the console version of a product that has had great success especially on PC and which will return with a new chapter this year, hopefully Well. The sum is always the same: €3.99 instead of €19.99.