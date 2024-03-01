The PlayStation Store kicked off the weekend offersthis time proposing a series of discounts reserved for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 games.
Among the new promotions we find the souls-like Lord of the Fallen offered at the price of 38.49 euros, with a discount of 45% on the total, the largest reduction on the PlayStation Store since launch. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is also at its historic low price and you can add it to your collection for 47.99 euros.
There is also no shortage of frequent offers on Cyberpunk 2077: the base game can be purchased for 29.99 euros, while the Ultimate Edition which also includes Phantom Liberty is offered for 52.49 euros. Instead, if you haven't played Hogwarts Legacy yet, you can take advantage of the current 40% discount to purchase it for 44.99 euros.
A selection of offers
PlayStation Store weekend promotions will be valid only until 00:59 on March 5th, so if you are interested in one or more of the proposed promotions we suggest you take advantage of them while you still have time. Find the list of all the games on sale at this addresswhile as usual below we offer you a selection of the available discounts.
- Cyberpunk 2077 at 29.99 euros, 40% discount
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for 52.49 euros, 25% discount
It Takes Two for 9.99 euros, 75% discount
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition at 19.99 euros, 75% discount
Marvel's Midnight Suns at 17.49 euros, 75% discount
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands at 19.49 euros, 75% discount
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at 17.99 euros, 70% discount
Gotham Knights at 14.99 euros, 80% discount
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora at 47.99 euros, 40% discount
Lords of the Fallen at 38.49 euros, 45% discount
GTA The Trilogy at 29.99 euros, 50% discount
Mass Effect Legendary Edition at 13.99 euros, 80% discount
Hogwarts Legacy at 44.99 euros, 40% discount
Dead Space Remake at 31.99 euros, 60% discount
GTA 5 for PS5 at 19.99 euros, 50% discount
We also remind you that the PlayStation Store Mega March offers started this week, with over two thousand games, DLC and special editions for PS4 and PS4 on offer for a few weeks.
