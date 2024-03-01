The PlayStation Store kicked off the weekend offersthis time proposing a series of discounts reserved for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 games.

Among the new promotions we find the souls-like Lord of the Fallen offered at the price of 38.49 euros, with a discount of 45% on the total, the largest reduction on the PlayStation Store since launch. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is also at its historic low price and you can add it to your collection for 47.99 euros.

There is also no shortage of frequent offers on Cyberpunk 2077: the base game can be purchased for 29.99 euros, while the Ultimate Edition which also includes Phantom Liberty is offered for 52.49 euros. Instead, if you haven't played Hogwarts Legacy yet, you can take advantage of the current 40% discount to purchase it for 44.99 euros.