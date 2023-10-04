The PlayStation Store he updated himself by proposing a new offer of the week which could appeal to many PS4 and PS5 players given that in this case the game is on promotion Elden Ringboth in the Standard and Deluxe Edition versions.

To be precise, the standard edition of the game from FromSoftware is on offer at the price of 46.19 euros on both PS5 and PS4, with a 34% discount compared to the standard 69.99 euros.

As mentioned at the beginning also Elden Ring Deluxe Edition it is available discounted at 59.39 euros, with a reduction of 34% on the standard price of 89.99 euros. We remind you that this edition also includes the artbook and the soundtrack of the game in digital format.

In both cases the offers will be available until 0:59 Italian on 19 October 2023 so if you are interested, take advantage while you still have time. To this link you can reach the dedicated page of the web version of the PlayStation Store.