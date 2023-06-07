The Playstation Store updated this morning proposing a new avalanche of offers with promotions “Double Discounts”which he proposes hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games at a reduced price, with PlayStation Plus members who can access a double percentage discount. Among the titles in promotion we find, among others, also Monster Hunter Rise, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot and Demon’s Souls Remake.

All offers are already active on the PlayStation Store from PS5 and PS4, while the dedicated web page with the complete list of discounts will be active in a few minutes this address. Below we offer a list with some of the more attractive promotions (with the increased discount percentage already applied for PS Plus users):

Monster Hunter Rise at 19.99 euros, 50% discount

LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalkers Deluxe Edition at 27.99 euros, 60% discount

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 27.99 euros, 60% discount

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 18.19 euros, 74% discount

Resident Evil Village at 19.99 euros, 50% discount

Resident Evil 7 for 7.99 euros, 60% discount

Resident Evil 2 at 9.59 euros, 76% discount

Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition at 32.39 euros, 64% discount

Demon’s Souls Remake for 39.99 euros, 50% discount

Doom Eternal at 12.79 euros, 68% discount

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition for 15.99 euros, 60% discount

Death Stranding Director’s Cut for 19.99 euros, 60% discount

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition for 17.99 euros, 80% discount

Valkyrie Elysium at 34.99 euros, 50% discount

Soul Hackers 2 for 27.99 euros, 60% discount

A Plague Tale Innoncence at 11.99 euros, 70% discount

Persona 5 Royal for PS5 at 38.39 euros, 36% discount

Scarlet Nexus Ultimate Edition for 19.99 euros, 80% discount

Steelrising at 34.99 euros, 50% discount

What do you think, are any of this week’s PlayStation Store offers particularly appealing to you or would you recommend to other players? Let us know in the comments below.