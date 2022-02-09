PlayStation Store launched a new one offerthis time dedicated to DLC for the PS4 and PS5 games: Up to February 24 it will be possible to purchase additional content and the Season Pass with discounts of up to 50%.

While the Critics’ Choice promotion is still active, we are therefore given the opportunity to complete our collections by adding missions, characters or entire campaigns to the games we own.

As in the case of The Frozen Wilds, available at € 5.99 instead of 14.99 for subscribers to PlayStation Pluswhich introduces a completely new adventure set after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn.

The extraordinary Season Pass Assassin’s Creed Odyssey can be yours for half the price, € 19.99 instead of 39.99: a really interesting offer, if we consider that it contains two new campaigns (The Legacy of the First Blade and The Destiny of Atlantis) as well as the remasters of Assassin’s Creed 3 and Assassin’s Creed Liberation.

Speaking of the Season Pass, the one of Lost Judgment is also in promotion, the last episode of the spin-off series of Yakuza set this time between Tokyo and Yokohama. Available to € 24.99 instead of 34.99, the pass includes extra missions and items, as well as a new campaign starring Masaharu Kaitocoming this year.

You can check the list with all the products on offer clicking here.