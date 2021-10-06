PlayStation Store proposes new ones discounts on PS5 and PS4 games with a new promotion, in this case focused on “Hidden Gems” and therefore on titles perhaps less prominent than others but still very interesting, which can be purchased with particularly attractive prices.

The selection arises as a response to the other promotion launched in recent days, or the one on AAA PS5 and PS4 games, in this sense creating a certain continuity with the previous initiative but this time focusing mainly on indie or intermediate games that have received less visibility.



PlayStation Store, the Sony platform logo

To tell the truth, among these we still find games of absolute thickness and some also very popular such as Metal Gear Solid V or Final Fantasy XV, so it is not really clear what the selection criterion is.

In any case, we report here only a few particularly interesting examples, but there are about 400 games in the discounts currently in progress, so we refer you to the official PlayStation Store page dedicated to the Hidden Gems promotion to know the complete list. So let’s see some examples of discounts and related prices: