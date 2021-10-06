PlayStation Store proposes new ones discounts on PS5 and PS4 games with a new promotion, in this case focused on “Hidden Gems” and therefore on titles perhaps less prominent than others but still very interesting, which can be purchased with particularly attractive prices.
The selection arises as a response to the other promotion launched in recent days, or the one on AAA PS5 and PS4 games, in this sense creating a certain continuity with the previous initiative but this time focusing mainly on indie or intermediate games that have received less visibility.
To tell the truth, among these we still find games of absolute thickness and some also very popular such as Metal Gear Solid V or Final Fantasy XV, so it is not really clear what the selection criterion is.
In any case, we report here only a few particularly interesting examples, but there are about 400 games in the discounts currently in progress, so we refer you to the official PlayStation Store page dedicated to the Hidden Gems promotion to know the complete list. So let’s see some examples of discounts and related prices:
- It Takes Two – 29.99 euros
- Slime Rancher – 5.99 euros
- Little Nightmares – 4.99 euros
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – 7.49 euros
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – 9.99 euros
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – 4.99 euros
- Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition – 17.49 euros
- The Sinking City – 9.99 euros
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night – 8.99 euros
- Heavenly – 4.99 euros
- Bayonetta – 9.99 euros
- What Remains of Edith Finch – 5.99 euros
- Ashen – 15.99 euros
- Hotline Miami Collection – 4.99 euros
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – 13.19 euros
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – 3.99 euros
- Creaks – 7.99 euros
- Bastion – 3.74 euros
- Transistor – 4.74 euros
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition – 11.99 euros
- The Talos Principle – € 5.99
These are just a few examples of games that can be purchased as part of the current promotion, which will continue until October 21, 2021.
