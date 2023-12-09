PlayStation Store he also took the opportunity of The Game Awards 2023 to launch a new series of discounts themed, focused on some great games for PS5 and PS4 who were among those present at the gala evening hosted by Geoff Keighley.
To tell the truth, the list of games on sale for the occasion also goes beyond the titles that have received nominations and awards, but there is very little to complain about on this front.
Evidently, Sony and the publishers still wanted to take the opportunity to offer further promotions, also considering that we are in the right period for purchases, with Christmas approaching.
You can find the complete list of discounted games on PlayStation Store at this address.
An interesting list
We therefore limit ourselves here to reporting one selection of available offers:
- EA Sports FC 24 – 39.99 euros
- Cyberpunk 2077 – 29.99 euros
- Gran Turismo 7: 25th Anniversary – 69.99 euros
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 52.49 euros
- Dead Island 2 – 41.99 euros
- Final Fantasy 16 – 47.99 euros
- F1 23 – 31.99 euros
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 43.99 euros
- Cocoon – 19.99 euros
- Remnant II – 29.99 euros
- Street Fighter 6 – 39.19 euros
- Resident Evil 4 – 30.09 euros
- Dead Space – 35.99 euros
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – 19.79 euros
- It Takes Two – 11.99 euros
- Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition – 49.69 euros
- DOOM – 3.99 euros
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – 14.99 euros
- Dishonored 2 – 1.99 euros
- Deathloop – 13.99 euros
- RoboCop: Rogue City – Alex Murphy Edition – 55.99 euros
As mentioned, this is only a selection of all the offers available on the PlayStation Store, which are in addition to the end-of-year discounts already started previously.
The discounts for The Game Awards 2023 are valid until December 11, 2023, so you have to hurry.
