From today they take away i Days of Playthe new PlayStation Store discounts involving over 1,800 games for PS5 and PS4. The offers are valid from today, Wednesday 25 May, until June 8, 2022 (to be precise the 00:59 of June 9) and involve many titles of great depth, such as Call of Duty: Vanguard, Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and The Last of Us Part II, right to name a few.

The page dedicated to Days of Play is already active on PlayStation Store and you can reach it at this Street address. Below is a selection of the PS5 and PS4 games currently on offer:

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and PS4 at 24.99 euros (-50%)

Among Us for PS5 and PS4 at 3.19 euros (-20%)

Crash Bandicoot 4 for PS5 and PS4 at 34.99 euros (-50%)

No Man’s Sky for PS5 and PS4 at 24.99 euros (-50%)

Uncharted – Collection: Legacy of Thieves for PS5 for 29.99 euros (-40%)

Resident Evil Village for PS5 and PS4 at € 30.09 (-57%)

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 for 23.99 euros (-60%)

Borderlands 3 for PS5 and PS4 at 13.99 euros (-80%)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human for PS54 and PS4 at 55.99 euros (-20%)

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PS5 and PS4 at € 47.99 (-20%)

WWE 2K22 for PS5 at € 52.49 (-30%)

Ghostwire: Tokyo for PS5 at 34.99 euros (-50%)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5 at 49.59 euros (-38%)

Far Cry 6 for PS5 and PS4 at 27.9 euros (-60%)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for PS5 and PS4 at € 59.99 (-20%)

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot for PS4 at 19.59 euros (-72%)

Kena: Bridge of Spirtis for PS5 and PS4 at 25.99 euros (-35%)

The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe at 24.99 euros (-50%)

Deathloop for PS5 at 27.99 euros (-60%)

Nioh Collection for PS5 at 49.59 euros (-38%)

What do you think, is there any offer from Days of Play that particularly appeals to you? Let us know in the comments.