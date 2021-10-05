Bad news for the loyal fans of older generations of signed consoles Sony: the company announced that starting from 27 October it will no longer be possible to make payments or purchases of digital content on PlayStation Store at PS3 or PS Vita.

Despite the arrival of PlayStation 5 on the market with rather high sales numbers despite the difficult availability of copies, there are still many players who are fond of the old systems and even today there is no lack of opportunity to play old titles that they loved.

Unfortunately, the situation does not turn in their favor. The Japanese giant has announced that all payment methods, whether PayPal or credit cards, will be disabled from PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita systems. In case they want to continue shopping on these consoles, they will have to do it with other methods.

PlayStation Gift Cards, for example, are still a working method. Otherwise, there is the possibility of resorting to the aforementioned PayPal or ma cards only for the desktop version of the PlayStation Store. In this way, users can add new content to their consoles via pc.

If some titles have a store-in game to buy content such as DLC, it will still be possible to do so, but you will always have to go through the PlayStation Store.

While this situation applies to all regions, the Japan will be affected in another way: all titles with the CERO Z rating (i.e. suitable for an audience aged 18 and over), if purchased on digital platforms they need one credit card to verify the age of the customer.

There Japanese page of PlayStation Support confirms that following the update, users they will no longer have the chance to purchase CERO Z-rated games. However, DLCs for this genre of games will continue to be available for purchase and those who already own the titles in question will have the opportunity to purchase downloadable content.

Months ago, Sony had turned around to permanently close the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita, which will remain open despite what was announced. We do not know when the word will be put on the Stores in these older generations of consoles, but after this October it is likely that it will not be long before the day will arrive.