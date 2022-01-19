During the past few hours, the first information on the discounts of the week of PlayStation Store, among which top titles stand out as different Assassin’s Creed, Metal Gears Solid V: The Phantom Pain And Batman: Arkham Knight.

Of course there is no shortage of other interesting offers, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY Edition at 19.99 euros instead of 49.99 euros, with a 60% discount on its base price, this promotion however will only be valid until January 27, 2022, so I’d say it’s time to hurry.

This version includes, in addition to the main adventure, also the three episodes of the DLC The city that does not sleep: The Robbery, Contested Territories And Silver Lining.

These discounts are not to be absolutely underestimated, because you could take home authentic pearls at very low prices, as with both games of the Middle Earth, respectively at 7.99 euros and 11.00 euros.

But the news does not end there, because between the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles for less than 20 euros there are also:

Need for Speed ​​Heat – 13.99 euros

Jump Force Deluxe Edition – 10.77 euros

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – 4.99 euros

Dragon Ball FighterZ – 9.79 euros

Dreams – 15.99 euros

inFamous Second Son – 9.99 euros

Saints Row The Third Remastered – 11.99 euros

Diablo III Eternal Collection – 19.79 euros

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition – 8.99 euros

These are just a few, but the list is really huge, you can view it in its entirety or directly on the PlayStation Store in the weekly discounts section or by clicking on our source. For many Sony users this will surely be a great opportunity to recover old pearls, as the prices this week are really more than competitive.

The news on the issue ends here for today, we also remind you that if you have lived under a stone in the last few hours, the bombshell of this early 2022 is that Activision Blizzard has been purchased by Microsoft for almost 70 billion dollars (find more information on this link).