LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga commands the classification of the best selling games on PlayStation Store in the month of April 2022: a result that is not surprising, considering the extraordinary success of the tie-in developed by TT Games.

PlayStation Store, PS5 ranking of April 2022 – USA

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga MLB: The Show 22 Elden Ring WWE 2K22 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands NBA 2K22 Cyberpunk 2077 Gran Turismo 7 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 22

PlayStation Store, PS5 April 2022 Ranking – Europe

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Elden Ring Cyberpunk 2077 Gran Turismo 7 WWE 2K22 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order F1 2021 Grand Theft Auto V Among Us It Takes Two

Protagonist of the best global launch ever for a LEGO game, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes the top of the PlayStation Store rankings both in the US and in Europe, both on PS5 and on PS4, “disturbed” only by MLB: The Show 22.

PlayStation Store, PS4 ranking of April 2022 – USA

MLB: The Show 22 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Batman: Arkham Knight Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 Minecraft WWE 2K22 Red Dead Redemption 2 Injustice 2

PlayStation Store, PS4 April 2022 Ranking – Europe