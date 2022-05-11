LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga commands the classification of the best selling games on PlayStation Store in the month of April 2022: a result that is not surprising, considering the extraordinary success of the tie-in developed by TT Games.
PlayStation Store, PS5 ranking of April 2022 – USA
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- MLB: The Show 22
- Elden Ring
- WWE 2K22
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- NBA 2K22
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Gran Turismo 7
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Madden NFL 22
PlayStation Store, PS5 April 2022 Ranking – Europe
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Elden Ring
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Gran Turismo 7
- WWE 2K22
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- F1 2021
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Among Us
- It Takes Two
Protagonist of the best global launch ever for a LEGO game, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes the top of the PlayStation Store rankings both in the US and in Europe, both on PS5 and on PS4, “disturbed” only by MLB: The Show 22.
PlayStation Store, PS4 ranking of April 2022 – USA
- MLB: The Show 22
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Elden Ring
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K22
- Minecraft
- WWE 2K22
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Injustice 2
PlayStation Store, PS4 April 2022 Ranking – Europe
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Elden Ring
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Tekken 7
- F1 2021
- Little Nightmares
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- The Crew 2
