Once upon a time we had PlayStation All-Stars, and now PlayStation is all stars once again. Well, the PlayStation Store is, anyway.

Sony has introduced Star Ratings on the PS Store, meaning players can get an idea of ​​how any given game has been received by fellow players before making a purchase.



As you can see in the screenshots below, the likes of Robocop: Rogue City has a 4.53 star rating on the PlayStation Store. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, meanwhile, only has 2.59.









This new rating system is not limited to the games released this year, with the Uncharted 2: Among Thieves remaster sitting (quite rightly in my opinion) with 4.59 stars.



The stars themselves are generated by PlayStation users, who can only rate a game if they actually own it in some capacity. As you can see in the image below, when I went onto my version of the Assassin’s Creed: Ezio Collection, I was met with the message “you haven’t rated this game yet”.



I decided to rate Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on my lunch break, and did this by simply clicking on the ‘Rate’ button (who’d have thought of it). Once I clicked here, I was given the option to select the number of stars I wanted to award, and then there they were.

Users can change their rating after the fact, if they so wish.









I have to say, it all seems very simple and effective. A nice little update to have on the PlayStation Store.

Star Ratings are available today on the PS Store – what’s the first game you’re giving 5 stars? pic.twitter.com/0osnaMcE74 — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) November 15, 2023

While some games seem to be getting away with higher ratings than I personally would have given them, it is still a handy and user friendly feature for Sony to have included on its storefront.

What do you think?