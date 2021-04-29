More than six weeks after PlayStation first acknowledged issues with LittleBigPlanet servers, community content for various games in the series remains largely inaccessible.

This week, the official LittleBigPlanet Twitter noted what some fans had already spotted: some connectivity had briefly been possible over the past few days, as PlayStation tested “new security updates”. But there’s clearly still work to do.

PlayStation has not acknowledged the issue behind LittleBigPlanet’s ongoing server downtime, though community members speaking to Eurogamer for our report back in March pinned the blame on a sustained DDOS campaign orchestrated by a particular individual unhappy with Sony’s treatment of the franchise.

“Server update: Some of you may have noticed that the servers have been online intermittently over the last week,” PlayStation wrote. “This is whilst we test the new security updates we’ve put in place. Rest assured we are still working on resuming the service fully as soon as we can. #SaveLBP”

LittleBigPlanet social media site www.LBP.me, which went offline in November, also remains inaccessible. Last year, LittleBigPlanet community manager Steven Isbell said the site’s unavailability was due to “general maintenance and updates”. Six months later, the site has not returned.

Originally developed by Media Molecule, the LittleBigPlanet series debuted on PS3 back in 2008 to critical acclaim for its array of player-creation tools. A PSP spin-off and full-blown sequel followed, before Sumo Digital took over the reins for LittleBigPlanet 3 in 2014.

Last year’s Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a departure from the franchise’s creation-based origins, is unaffected by community features being offline.