Through forums on Reddit and Resetera, several users shared the invitations that PlayStation made them. They were apparently chosen to be among the first to test their PS5 game streaming in the cloud with a beta test. Those who received this invitation were already able to test this new service from that moment on.

Some users immediately began to share how this cloud streaming works. According to them, titles can run up to 4K resolution. A player shared that he was able to stream God of War Ragnarok at 2160p, plus it did it without any kind of problem.

For now it is not known when this service will be released for the rest of the PlayStation users. However, the fact that they are already doing beta testing could indicate that we are not that far from this event.. Will they take advantage of it if they get the chance?

How will PlayStation 5 game streaming work?

Something to note is that PlayStation 5 game streaming is somewhat exclusive to PS Plus Premium subscribers. This service will let you play different titles from the current generation of consoles through the cloud. It will depend on the quality of your internet that the experience is the best possible.

Since it’s part of the premium tier of PS Plus, we don’t know if we’ll see this service reach territories where it doesn’t exist. R.Let’s remember that in Latin America this level was replaced by Deluxe, which has some differences and does not allow streaming in the cloud. We’ll see if in the future Sony is encouraged to give this option to the region. They would like to?

