The situation of PlayStation Stars continues to be a case for Sony, with its loyalty program dedicated to the most passionate customers who It hasn’t been working for almost a month now and there are still no certain answers as to when this will be available again at full capacity, but in the meantime signs of life are starting to arrive from the company, which reports that the service will be available again “soon”.
The first problems emerged at the beginning of June and were not even clearly detected at first, only a few days later Sony began to disclose these problems, although it never provided a clear response on the matter.
In the following days, the service appeared completely offline, with it even impossible to understand whether users were still able to accumulate points for purchases or not, with many of them hoping these will still be counted during this lockdown period.
Something is moving
In these hours, Sony has started, at least, to signal with some messages the fact that the service “will return soon”, through a progressive rollout.
The idea is that PlayStation Stars could then return to action gradually reactivating in various geographical areas.
“PlayStation Stars will be returning soon through a phased rollout based on regions,” reads a new announcement message posted by Sony. “Thank you for your patience, and we look forward to seeing you return.”
Someone pointed out how this downtime is lasted longer than the infamous PSN hack which led to the total blocking of Sony’s online platform in 2011, an event that caused a considerable scandal due to the theft of various sensitive user data.
Obviously, in this case the situation is much calmer and much less damaging, but the amount of time required to reactivate this service, although marginal, was significant.
Users obviously hope that the count of accumulated points will be equalized by also counting those collected during the service blocking period, but there is still no precise information on this from Sony.
