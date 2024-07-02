The situation of PlayStation Stars continues to be a case for Sony, with its loyalty program dedicated to the most passionate customers who It hasn’t been working for almost a month now and there are still no certain answers as to when this will be available again at full capacity, but in the meantime signs of life are starting to arrive from the company, which reports that the service will be available again “soon”.

The first problems emerged at the beginning of June and were not even clearly detected at first, only a few days later Sony began to disclose these problems, although it never provided a clear response on the matter.

In the following days, the service appeared completely offline, with it even impossible to understand whether users were still able to accumulate points for purchases or not, with many of them hoping these will still be counted during this lockdown period.