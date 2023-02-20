The Croatian Post they issued 50,000 commemorative stamps dedicated to the most iconic characters of the ecosystem Playstation: Aloy, the protagonist of Horizon Forbidden West, Kratos and Atreus, from God of War, Ratchet & Clank and Ellie and Joel from the series The Last of Us.

The author of the stamps is Alenka Lalic, a designer specializing in commemorative stamps. Naturally, the Croatian division of PlayStation also collaborated on the project.

Croatian postage stamps dedicated to the PlayStation world

The limited edition will certainly ensure their diffusion among collectors, who will certainly not let them escape. The Croatian Post said: “The first printing of a new series is always the demonstration of the uniqueness of stamps that tell stories as they travel around the planet, this time stories of new worlds and experiences.”

What to add to so much beauty? Run and make some Croatian pen pals and have a letter sent to you with a stamp dedicated to your favorite character on it. Maybe one day it will also have a great economic value, as well as an emotional one.