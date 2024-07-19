In an interview published by MarketingWeek, the head of Xbox’s marketing division in EuropeMichael Flatt, admitted candidly, and almost with resignation, that PlayStation spends much more than Xbox in advertising and promotion in the Old Continent, which makes the competition even more difficult.
“From the point of view of the funds investedwe have to work really hard against our competitors,” Flatt explained. “They have the benefit of using amounts of marketing dollars that we can’t. So we take what I would call a more fiscally responsible approach to media spending.”
Flatt talks about media investment, which includes advertising and presence across media channels, which indeed proves to be at different levels between Sony and Microsoft in Europe, with PlayStation being decidedly more visible and present across various channels.
An unbalanced situation
“We don’t have the benefit of big media budgetsso we have to try to be a little aggressive and tenacious to fight for those funds that, otherwise, could go elsewhere.”
Flatt’s speech here seems to be mainly internal, complaining about the fact that Microsoft itself does not seem to want to invest much in the marketing of the Xbox division, at least in Europe.
The different commitment between Sony and Microsoft in promoting their own video game divisions in Europe is clearly visible, if you think about the difference in visibility between PlayStation and Xbox, and this is in a certain sense “denounced” by the same head of Xbox marketing in Europe, who reported that it also has to be rather aggressive in trying to obtain and maintain even those limited funds made available to them.
This also seems to fit into the previously reported vision of Microsoft intending to reduce its efforts to spread Xbox in Europe in the near future.
