In an interview published by MarketingWeek, the head of Xbox’s marketing division in EuropeMichael Flatt, admitted candidly, and almost with resignation, that PlayStation spends much more than Xbox in advertising and promotion in the Old Continent, which makes the competition even more difficult.

“From the point of view of the funds investedwe have to work really hard against our competitors,” Flatt explained. “They have the benefit of using amounts of marketing dollars that we can’t. So we take what I would call a more fiscally responsible approach to media spending.”

Flatt talks about media investment, which includes advertising and presence across media channels, which indeed proves to be at different levels between Sony and Microsoft in Europe, with PlayStation being decidedly more visible and present across various channels.