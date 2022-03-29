By now it should be a matter of hours before the expected announcement of PlayStation Spartacuscode name that seems to identify the new one Sony subscription service which should act as something of an answer to Xbox Game Pass, with support for classic PS3 and PS Vita gamesas also confirmed by another rather reliable journalist.

In this case it is Jordan Middler, VGC reporterwhich responding to a tweet from Jeff Grubb has practically confirmed that, today, this new subscription service from Sony will be announced with support for classic titles from past generations of PlayStation.

The exchange, shown above, is quite interesting: the usual Jeff Grubb replied to a cryptic tweet from PlayStation AU (official account) that recalled the series Sly Cooper, claiming that Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time was “sadly the last of the series”. The PlayStation tweet, by itself, could also represent a possible indication of the return of the series in some form, perhaps even with a new chapter, as this is also a recurring topic in recent rumors.

Grubb responded by writing “I wish there was a way to do something about this”, to which Middler responded with an even more explicit suggestion, writing “I bet there will be a very simple way to play these games on modern consoles. revealed in 6/8 hours“The tweet is this morning and seems to indicate the next announcement of a service that allows you to play the PlayStation classics like Sly Cooper, which should be among the features of Spartacus.

For the rest, Bloomberg had already reported that a presentation of the service is scheduled for this week and, just last night, Greg Miller of Kinda Funny also reiterated how one of the announcements scheduled for this week is precisely linked to the arrival of Spartacus.