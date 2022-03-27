PlayStation Spartacus should be announced shortly, but in the meantime a possible has popped up on Reddit leak which reveals prices And plans of the new, talked about Sony subscription that will combine Plus and Now.

Bloomberg claims that the PlayStation Spartacus reveal is imminent and it is clear that only the official presentation of the service will be able to dispel doubts; like those surrounding the latter, hypothetical leak.

L’image published seems in fact a fake for several reasons: very high prices for the various tiers, especially in comparison to the current offer, with some inconsistencies and graphics that seem of an amateur matrix for the arrangement of the elements and fonts used.

PlayStation Spartacus, the possible leak that leaves us perplexed

According to this screenshot, the subscription would be called PlayStation Plus Neo and would have four different plans with an increasing price:

Bronze from $ 9.99 per quarter with only online multiplayer and demos

Silver from $ 29.99 per quarter with online multiplayer, streaming and demos

Gold from $ 39.99 per quarter with online multiplayer, streaming, demos, free games and monthly discounts

Platinum $ 59.99 per quarter with online multiplayer, streaming, demos, free games, monthly discounts, exclusive offers and streaming access to select PS3, PS4 and PS5 titles

As mentioned, however, the doubts about the legitimacy of this information are many and must therefore be taken with pliers, waiting for the official reveal of PlayStation Spartacus.