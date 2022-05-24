A former employee of PlayStation sued the parent company Sony for the second time for “gender discrimination and harassment“after similar lawsuits were dismissed in April.

In the five years in which Emma Majo worked for PlayStation as a financial systems business analyst, explains the new class action presented on May 20, met with an environment of “systemic sexism“in the company that included lower pay for employees than male colleagues in the same roles and the denial of promotions for women.

Majo also claims she was fired for talking about these issues.

“Sony tolerates and cultivates a work environment that discriminates against female employees, including those who identify as women“, we read in the case, adding later:”Due to Sony’s model and systematic practice of gender discrimination, members of the proposed class have suffered harms including non-compensation, back wages, employment benefits and emotional distress“.

Although many of the charges are the same, the scope of Majo’s new lawsuit is more limited. Instead of claiming compensation for all women employed by PlayStation in the United States, it now includes only those women who worked in California below the level of vice president. The reduced attention is likely a direct response to Majo’s previous lawsuit that was dismissed last February for lack of supporting details.

After Majo first sued Sony for its treatment of PlayStation employees, eight other women came forward in support of the allegations, all of which were added to the original lawsuit and re-emerged on May 20.

“TO [Sony Online Entertainment]I got an email from an engineer telling me I no longer had to wear a skirt to work because it distracted him“said Marie Harrington, a Sony veteran who left the company in 2019.”The men ranked their peers based on their spiciness levels. There were email lists for dirty jokes and pictures of women. [4chan] it was used during the working day to further share offensive images of women“.

Source: Kotaku.