2023 has been a fantastic year for gamers, considering the abundant number of high-profile and high-quality games released over the 12 months, yet in top 3 of the most played titles this year on PS5 and PS4 in the various countries of the world revealed by Sony, they appear practically only Fortnite, Call of Duty and FIFA 23.

As regards theItaly in first place is Epic Games' battle royale, followed by football made in EA, with the evergreen GTA 5 occupying the lowest step of the podium. The trend is more or less similar across Europe, with “Call of Duty” (however, which chapter is not specified, so we assume a mix of Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 and 3) competing for third place with the Rockstar Games title.

In the United Statesthe largest market, football is not the most popular and therefore the top 3 is made up in order of Fortnite, Call of Duty and GTA 5. The situation in Japan is slightly different, where first place goes to Apex Legends, followed from Genshin Impact and Fortnite.

The only game released in 2023 (leaving aside the peculiar case of “Call of Duty”) to appear in these rankings is Diablo 4, which is the most played in South Korea.