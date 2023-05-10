sony may have deleted one sci-fi multiplayer shooter not yet announced and in development for PS5 and PC at the Final Strike Games offices. According to the details shared by Timur222, the game had been in the works for three years and would have taken another two to complete, so we are talking about a rather advanced stage. Additionally, 40% of the studio’s workforce was reportedly laid off as a result of the project’s cancellation.

Timur222, who specializes in scouring resumes and LinkedIn profiles in search of information, was informed of the incident by one of the fired developers. However, since we are not talking about official channels, it is currently impossible to verify the veracity of these details.

Final Strike Games is a multi-player and live service game development and support studio based in Vancouver and Seattle. In their curriculum we find a large number of triple A productions, including Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War: Ascension, Fallout 76, Gears of War 4 and 5, just to name a few.

The homepage of the studio’s site states that in August 2021, it has begun development on a new IP, one PvP multiplayer shooter triple A for PC and consoles, which could just be the alleged canceled project from Sony.