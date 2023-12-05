Many players PlayStation and, more generally, PlayStation Network users, are reporting the suddenness Suspension of theirs indefinitely accounts, arrived without reasons. The message with which the suspension was communicated to him is unfortunately generic and does not contain details:
“This account is indefinitely suspended from PlayStation Network due to violation of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and License Agreement.”
From the initial testimonies, others were gradually addedwith many reports also arriving in various specialized publications such as The Verge.
Naturally, those who have had their accounts suspended are quite worried, as well as angry about the situation, because they cannot access their contents from PS5 or from other devices.
At the time of writing this news, Sony has not addressed the issue officially, nor in the support page, nor on Ask PlayStation. The company also did not issue any official press releases on the situation.
It is also difficult to determine the extent of the problem, considering that the majority of accounts do not appear to be affected. Does the removal of TV content have anything to do with it? It’s difficult to say at this point, but we imagine that in the next few hours the situation will become clearer for everyone.
