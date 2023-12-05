Many players PlayStation and, more generally, PlayStation Network users, are reporting the suddenness Suspension of theirs indefinitely accounts, arrived without reasons. The message with which the suspension was communicated to him is unfortunately generic and does not contain details:

“This account is indefinitely suspended from PlayStation Network due to violation of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and License Agreement.”

One of the posts that reported the suspension of the accounts

From the initial testimonies, others were gradually addedwith many reports also arriving in various specialized publications such as The Verge.