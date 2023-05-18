It has been known for some time as sony is dedicating itself to making the experience offered by its consoles accessible to all and the latest novelty in development by the company for the matter is a hitherto remained mysterious Project Leonardo. Today, however, the fog surrounding the controller has cleared with the first images of the latter which have finally been released together with the official name, Project Leonardo has been renamed Access Controllers.

It is nothing more than a fully customizable device in order to meet the most diverse needs of gamers Playstation 5. The project was carried out with various experts in the sector and it is for this reason that the modifications should be able to meet any type of difficulty that may arise. In fact, it will be possible to adapt both the sticks and the keys to your needs, which can be replaced with various shapes and sizes.

At the moment the Access Controller does not have an official release date but Sony has already said that new information will be revealed in the coming months. What can I say, the Japanese company’s initiative to bring even those who have been unable to do so far closer to our beloved world of video games is certainly reputable and we can only hope that it will soon become everyone’s interest to act on the matter.