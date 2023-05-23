As you probably already know tomorrow night the long awaited will be aired Playstation Showcase of Sony, an event that promises to be massive and full of news for the players PS5 and that we hope, after a transition with cross-gen titles that lasted much longer than expected, will finally be in the name of true “next-gen”.

The quotation marks are a must, as using that term three years after the launch of the current generation consoles is always a bit strange, but, although there are those who already crave a Pro model, squeeze PS5 (as well as Xbox Series X|S, mind you) it has yet to show its full potential. And history teaches that the exclusives made by PlayStation Studios are the ones that best manage to define the quality standard from a technical point of view.

Nothing to take away from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal and Demon’s Souls Remake, but we are talking about exclusives that could have also run very well on PS4 with the right compromises. Among the most recent productions, however, we find Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok, graphically wonderful … but how would they have been if the developers hadn’t had to compromise with the PS4 limits? Maybe we’ll find out just tomorrow night.

We already know that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is in development for PS5 only and will have no compromises according to Jim Ryan and we are quite sure that the other first party studios are also working on games designed exclusively for the company’s flagship console, now that the inventory problems and the Covid-19 slowdowns are now (almost) a bad memory.

If we add to this that at the moment there is really nothing concrete regarding the PS5 line-up for 2024the PlayStation Showcase should provide the perfect stage to show what PS Studios are working on and how they will harness the power of PS5 without the limitations of cross-generational development.

Let’s be clear the graphics have never been and never will be the most important aspect, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the perfect example, but at the same time it is undeniable that even the eye wants its part, and many players who bought PS5 at launch or in the months immediately following can not wait to see the full potential of their console. Clearly, third-party developers are also slowly focusing only on current generation platforms, but when it comes to titles made by internal studios, such as Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch and so on, the bar is always quite high.

In this regard, on our pages you will find a special where we talk about everything we can expect from the PlayStation Showcase tomorrow, May 24th, which we suggest, among other things, to follow with us on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel. What do you think, tomorrow we will actually see the “next-gen” of PS5 or in your opinion is it still too early for Sony to retire PS4 despite being on the market for almost ten years?

