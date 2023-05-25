The PlayStation Showcase May 2023 went live and showcased what Sony says are the flagship PS5 projects currently ready to be showcased. Obviously the most important part are these last words: “currently ready”. Regardless of release, these are the games that PlayStation has decided to show, based on what it has available with its first parties and advertising deals with various third-party publishers. However, the message of this conference is clear: PS5 is ready to offer various “games as a service” (GaaS), i.e. those products characterized by continuous long-term content updates, which differ from the classic video games that are published and “abandoned “. A certain slice of the public, often very noisy, does not like the concept of GaaS but the truth is only one: at the PlayStation Showcase in May 2023 there weren’t enough GaaS, especially first parties.

With well 12 projects in the pipeline, Sony has decided to show two exclusive GaaS from PlayStation Studios, added to a third exclusive console, but not first party. Let’s talk about Concord and Fairgames, respectively from Firewalk Studios and Haven Studios, and Helldivers 2 from Arrowhead Game Studios AB. We don’t feel like considering Marathon by Bungie (even if it’s actually one of the most promising in terms of style) or works like Foamstars (Square Enix’s Splatoon): the reason is that they will be multi-platform and it makes no sense to judge the offer of PS5 based on these titles.

Honestly? A little bit. Not so much by the number, as three GaaS take more time than many have to enjoy and master. The problem isn’t even the quality, because we’ve seen so little that it’s impossible to honestly say they’re bad games.

Marathon will also be on Xbox

The problem, for the moment, is the variety. We repeat, we are well aware that Sony cannot show what is not yet ready to be shown, but we admit that from PlayStation we would have expected a little more originality right from the start. We are well aware that shooters are one of (if not the) leading genre of the gaming market, but presenting ourselves with several GaaSs all of the same genre (yes, there are differences, but they are all shooters) does not seem like the best way to present the mid-term future of PS5.

Undeniably it is a genre in which Sony has not yet invested muchso if we combine this offer with the products already available (mainly open-world action and some driving simulators), we note that it is understandably investing in a sector where it is lacking, but this reinforces the idea that GaaS is only one shooter with some microtransaction system inside.

Games as a service is actually a content delivery model, not a genre, and that model can be applied to any type of experience. Monster Hunter (World and Rise) is a GaaS. Gran Turismo 7 is 100% GaaS. Even the offline single-player indie Cult of the Lamb can be considered a GaaS because new content is introduced on a regular basis, for free among other things, with the possibility of spending extra money on aesthetic content. In three examples we have shown with simplicity that GaaS means nothing and means everything and we would have appreciated if Sony had done the same (we still want a Horizon GaaS in Monster Hunter sauce around here, for example).

And if we were to stick to shooters, we’d have liked a look at “Factions” or “The Last of Us Online(we don’t have an official name, pick whatever you like), which would have at least stole the show with all the aesthetic power of Naughty Dog’s infected world. Who knows, maybe the reason is just not wanting to steal the show and field a type of GaaS at a time, with other titles receiving their own dedicated State of Play.

As mentioned, Sony cannot show what is not ready not to be shown, but as a first step in the field of GaaS it seems to us for now too cautious and predictable.

