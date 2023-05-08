In the wake of the rumors of the last few hours, Andy Robinson, owner of the VGC magazine and ex-member of Playtonic, intervened on Twitter stating that according to his sources, a Playstation Showcase in the turn of few weeks and that for the occasion there will be some important announcements from Konami.

If you missed the latest news, we are referring to a triptych of really important tips, provided they are true. Specifically last week Shinobi602 said that many PlayStation Studios teams have games ready to be presented to the general public, while over the weekend Nick Baker said that Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake will be announced at the next PlayStation Showcase and perhaps it will be a PS5 exclusive, a piece of information also partially corroborated by Jez Corden of Windows Central, who spoke of a deal between Sony and Konami for Silent Hill, Metal Gear, as well as a new Castlevania.

In this sense, Robinson, a source believed to be reliable, put the load on top, stating on Twitter that Sony will organize a PlayStation Showcase in a few weeks, between end of May and beginning of June, and that for the occasion there will be announcements from Konami. Robinson also added in the tweet that according to his sources, Nintendo does not have any events planned for the immediate future.

As usual, we recommend taking similar rumors with gloves while waiting for official information. However, it must be said that the rumors relating to PlayStation Showcase and Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake are intensifying in recent days, so perhaps in addition to smoking there is also roast. We’ll see.