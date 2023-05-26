Different Playstation Studios they would have gods almost ready gameswhich is not clear why they were not shown to Playstation Showcaseaccording to the usually very reliable insider Tom Henderson in a commentary article on the Sony show.

Henderson reflected on the negative reception of the showcase, in which Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s release date was not even known, and wondered why Sony hasn’t shown everything he thinks it has.

The hypothesis made by Henderson is that some things will be shown during the Summer Game Fest 2023, in particular The Last of Us Online and Death Stranding 2, but that Sony could still have enriched its lineup more with something that it still seems to have, including the new version of PS5, the one with removable disc, which according to him remains scheduled for September 2023 and which will somehow have to be presented before then. A second showcase coming up? Or will there be some State of Play? Hard to tell.