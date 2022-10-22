Recently, a rumor in the environment told of how Sony canceled the PlayStation Showcase. The event has always been organized by the Japanese company during the month of September, but October has come and almost passed for more than half, without any news about it. So far it had been rumor without evidence, as always, however some latest updates go to corroborate this news.

These updates report how Sony has decided to cancel the event following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The thought is that this event would reinforce Microsoft’s arguments, especially since all the PlayStation exclusives, both first and third party, would be shown in the Showcase.

So we resorted to individual announcements, such as the spectacular one dedicated to Final Fantasy XVI, or the event dedicated to SIlent Hill 4. Furthermore, we expect the announcement of Kojima Production, which could be Death Stranding 2, which surely will also be ‘ it PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Apparently Sony are now obsessed with the ongoing acquisition between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Gamerant