It’s still almost a week away but everything seems to be ready for the Playstation Showcase set for May 24, 2023, with the link to YouTube video already available in case you want to prepare wide advance at the event.

It’s about the transmission in English, the one with English subtitles and the Japanese one, but probably the contents will still be the same in all cases.

You can already see the embed above, but obviously the broadcast won’t start until a few minutes before 22:00 on 24 May 2023so this serves more as a reminder.

Just to give an idea of ​​the level of expectation that characterizes this event, the chat live next to the streaming is already quite populated by users who have already started commenting, 6 days after the start of the broadcast.

On the other hand, it’s been practically a year and a half since Sony hasn’t broadcast large-caliber events on PS5, having so far preferred the more limited State of Play solution focused on a few or individual games. The denomination PlayStation Showcase, also adopted in this case, instead means a more far-reaching event, which will probably show different games planned for a wider period of time.

According to reports from Sony, the broadcast will last about an hour and will contain PS5 and PlayStation VR 2 games, with news concerning third party, indie and first party productions. For the moment, we refer you to the official announcement with date, time and all the details, as well as the summary of the rumors and possible contents of the event.