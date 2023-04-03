even if theE3 2023 both to have been officially cancelledHowever, June will be an important month for publishers and developers across the industry, as there are a number of dedicated events and presentations planned for this month.

The most anticipated event, the aforementioned E3 2023 missing, is obviously the Summer Game Festbut apparently before this stage Sony could show off with a new one Playstation Showcase.

In this sense the journalist Jeff Grubb recently said that a PlayStation Showcase is planned for the June and, in a recent tweet, he provided some details related to the period in which this event will see the light.

E3 is dead, and I killed it. And now I’m going to honor it by holding it up Weekend At BerniE3’s-style alongside Jeff Grubb’s #summergamemess Thank you to all of the Jeff Grubb’s Summer Game Mess partners for participating whether you want to or not. LET’S FUCKING GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/qewAmVOVkZ — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) March 31, 2023

According to Grubb, the PlayStation Showcase will take place in the first week of Juneor the Summer Game Fest, whose edition this year is set forJune 8th.

As for what will be shown during the aforementioned event, Grubb revealed that this year’s PlayStation Showcase will be a great showcase that will kick off the second phase of PlayStation 5. The event will therefore include a series of important revelations and updates of what we will see in the immediate future of the Sony-branded console.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released this fall and therefore it is likely that it could be one of the games that Sony will show during the event. Additionally, Naughty Dog has revealed in recent weeks that it will deliver new details on the standalone multiplayer game The Last of Us. The PlayStation Showcase could be a great showcase for the latter, but of course these are just speculations.