The next Playstation Showcaseor the big presentation event intended to shed light on the major games and news coming to PS5could be placed before Summer Game Festor before June 8, 2023, at least as reported by Jeff Grubb, well-known journalist / insider of VentureBeat.

Since today is April 1, 2023, any news of a certain importance must be carefully weighed thinking that it could be an April Fool’s joke, but Jeff Grubb he doesn’t follow these patterns too much and could very well have chosen this date without any will to make a joke, referring to the possible period in which the next PlayStation Showcase will take place.

Considering that Sony hasn’t broadcast a large-caliber presentation on PlayStation for two years, having so far limited itself to State of Plays of various sizes, the expectations for this event are enormous, especially with regard to first party productions of which we know very little. beyond Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine.

In a tweet from the past few hours, Grubb has put together a calendar of upcoming events planned according to his information and those made official, such as the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase event that we know is already set for June 11, in correspondence with a presentation entirely dedicated to Starfield.

Summer Game Fest is set forJune 8that least as regards the main presentation event, therefore the PlayStation Showcase, which according to Grubb will be a very large event and intended to establish the roadmap of the “phase 2” of PS5, will have to take place before that date.