With a tweet that surprised everyone, Sony announces the date of the PlayStation Showcase 2021 event, which will be held in September and will bring important news about the new console and new games. Apparently this live will be dedicated exclusively to PS5, without however the presence of the new generation of virtual reality.

While everyone was waiting for a release regarding the next Nintendo Direct, which seems to be very close, Sony has announced its 40-minute showcase, during which he will talk about the new titles coming. In particular, we will talk about the new titles planned for the Christmas holidays, with an eye also to the future.

One of the most anticipated titles, which we told you about at the beginning of the summer, And God of War: Ragnarok, presented in September 2020, together with the showcase dedicated to the next-gen console. The new work from Santa Monica Studios could therefore appear and reveal a possible launch window, which has not yet been confirmed by the developers.

The appointment is set for next Thursday at 10 pm Italian time, for what appears to be an event in which there will be several surprises and new announcements. PlayStation has made no presentations within E3, leaving its fans waiting for new information, especially regarding the new devices for VR.

PlayStation Showcase 2021 will air live next Thursday.

What awaits us certainly is a look into the future of PlayStation 5 and its services, in particular PlayStation Plus which, after the acquisition of Crunchyroll, could increase the cost of its subscription. On the official page, Sony confirms that there will also be very famous developers but also smaller teams, who will land on the new console.

There remains therefore than to give you an appointment on Thursday 9 September at 10 pm, now Italian, for this PlayStation Showcase 2021, which will bring new updates on the next generation console and on the titles that will arrive during the year.